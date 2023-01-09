Sports

Dwaine Pretorius announces retirement from international cricket: Details here

South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 33-year-old took the shocking decision to shift his focus to T20 leagues and other shorter formats. Notably, Pretorius had emerged as a vital part of South Africa's white-ball teams in recent years. His performance in the international arena enhanced his stocks in franchise leagues as well. Here are further details.

What did Pretorius say?

"I am shifting my focus to T20 and other shorter formats," Pretorius said in a statement from Cricket South Africa. Pretorius stated that being a free agent will help him accomplish his goal of becoming the "best short format player" he can be. Notably, Pretorius was bought for 4.1 million rand (approx $240,000) by Durban Super Giants for the inaugural SA20.

A look at his international career

Pretorius, who made his international debut in September 2016, represented SA in all three formats. He played 27 ODIs and 30 T20Is, scalping 35 wickets apiece. The right-arm pacer returned with seven wickets in three Tests. The all-rounder, who is known to make handy batting contributions, has a half-century apiece in the ODI and T20I format. He last played for SA in October 2022.

Best bowling figures for SA in T20Is

Notably, Pretorius owns the best bowling figures by a Proteas bowler in T20Is. He returned with figures of 5/17 versus Pakistan in a Lahore T20I in April 2021. South Africa comfortably won the contest by six wickets.

CSA Director of Cricket praises Pretorius

Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket, lavished praises on Pretorius, stating the all-rounder will be missed. "He has always represented the badge with the utmost pride, determination, and commitment, leaving everything on the field every time he pulled on the Proteas shirt," Nkwe said. "His all-round ability added to his value as a player and his quality will no doubt be missed."

Pretorius will be occupied in the coming days

With the cricket calendar being jam-packed and Pretorius holding multiple contracts, the star all-rounder will be occupied in the coming months. The SA20, which gets underway on January 10, runs till February 11. He will then serve Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which runs from March to May. The Hundred begins in August where he will represent Welsh Fire.