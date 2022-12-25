Sports

AUS vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 25, 2022, 03:41 pm 3 min read

Australia lead the WTC standings (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

South Africa will fight for redemption in the second Test vs Australia, starting December 26. The Aussies sealed the opener within two days, clinching the contest by six wickets on a challenging Gabba track. They would be confident heading into the Boxing-day Test. On the other hand, the visitors must focus on the positives to earn a series-leveling win. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the Test. Sides batting first have won 56 of the 115 Tests here, with the average first-innings score being 308. While pacers tend to dominate in the initial days here, spinners can be effective later on. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (5:00 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

Australia firmly dominate SA as far as the head-to-head record in Tests is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 99 matches, with the Aussies winning 53 of them. While the African side emerged winner 26 times, the remaining 20 games were drawn. The two teams previously met in the format in 2018. SA beat the Aussies 3-1 in a four-match series at home.

Can South Africa earn redemption?

SA have won their last three Test series on Australian soil. Dean Elgar's men would need to put up a serious show to extend the streak. Prominent batters like Elgar, Temba Bavuma, and Rassie van der Dussen need to shine. SA's pace attack would embrace the Melbourne conditions. Meanwhile, Aussie batters, who struggled in the opener, would like to put up a better show.

Here are the Probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (Captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland. South Africa (Probable XI): Dean Elgar (Captain), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (Wicket-keeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Who are the in-form players?

Marnus Labuschagne, the top-ranked Test batter, scored 502 runs in two Tests in the West Indies series. Nathan Lyon's tally of 43 wickets in nine Tests is the third-most by a bowler in 2022. SA's Kagiso Rabada is holding the second place on the same list with 45 scalps in eight games. With 551 runs, Elgar is SA's leading run-getter in 2022.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kyle Verreynne (VC), Dean Elgar, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Rassie Van der Dussen, Travis Head, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kyle Verreynne, Dean Elgar, Marnus Labuschagne (C), Steve Smith, Temba Bavuma, Travis Head, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada (VC), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.