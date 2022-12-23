Sports

IPL 2023 mini-auction: Jason Holder sold to Rajasthan Royals

Written by V Shashank Dec 23, 2022, 03:51 pm 1 min read

Jason Holder has been sold to Rajasthan Royals (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has been sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a sum of Rs. 5.75 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. Holder was released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the mini-auction. The tall seaming all-rounder has also featured for Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. Here's more.

A look at his T20 numbers

Holder made his T20 debut in 2010. He has since affected 197 dismissals at 27.01, with the best figures of 5/27. With the bat, the right-hander has managed 1,758 runs while striking at 126.38. In T20Is, Holder has clipped 51 scalps at 26.86. He owns a five-fer and two four-fers. He has also scored 385 runs while striking just over 120.

A look at Holder's IPL numbers

Holder has featured in 38 matches and pocketed 49 wickets so far. The right-armer averages 24.08. His best figures read 4/52. He has also compiled 247 runs.