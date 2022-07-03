Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Tatjana Maria stuns Ostapenko, reaches maiden major quarter-final

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 03, 2022, 08:01 pm 1 min read

Tatjana Maria saved two match points (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Germany's Tatjana Maria beat Jelena Ostapenko to reach the quarter-final of 2022 Wimbledon on Sunday. The former came from behind to stage 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 win over the Latvian, having saved two match points. Maria has qualified for her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final a year after returning from her second maternity leave. She is now the oldest woman left in the draw.

Twitter Post WATCH: The winning moment!

Magical moment for Maria 💫​



After returning from maternity leave less than a year ago, Tatjana Maria reaches her first Grand Slam QF#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/dCv8QXelTY — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2022

Do you know? Maria achieves this feat

As per Opta, Maria has become the seventh woman in the Open Era to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon after turning 34. The others are Billie Jean King, Virginia Wade, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams.

Form Ostapenko is 23-12 in the ongoing season

Maria's opponent Ostapenko finished as the runner-up at Eastbourne International in June. She reached her second singles final of the season after triumphing at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February. The Latvian was the highest seed left among the four semi-finalists. After losing in the ongoing grass-court Slam, Ostapenko now has a win-loss record of 23-12 in the season.