Novak Djokovic to face Holger Rune in Paris Masters final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 06, 2022, 12:58 pm 2 min read

Novak Djokovic will take on Holger Rune in the Paris Masters final (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Novak Djokovic will take on Holger Rune in the Paris Masters final. Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last four, claiming a hard-fought 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 win. Djokovic has now extended his win streak to 13 matches both overall and at the ATP Masters 1000 event. He also maintained his significant domination over his Greek opponent. Here are the key stats.

Djokovic Key numbers for the Djoker

Djokovic now has a 9-2 win-loss record over Tsitsipas. He has won eight successive matches against the latter. Djokovic, who is aiming to win a 7th Paris Masters crown, improved his record to 8-0 in semi-finals. Djokovic also recorded his 56th ATP Masters 1000 final. He played his 74th semi-final at the prestigious level. He has a win-loss tally of 37-6 in 2022.

Stats A look at the match stats

Djokovic fired in 11 aces to his opponent's nine. The Serb didn't commit a single double fault. He clocked an 82% win on the first serve. Both players converted two break points. In total, Djokovic claimed 93 points. Djokovic fired 36 winners and 12 unforced errors, compared to 27 and 11 from Tsitsipas.

Holger Rune Rune reaches another final

Rune overcame Felix Auger Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets. He served five aces compared to Felix's four. Rune had ain impressive 87% win on the first serve. He converted three out of eight break points. Rune has now reached four straight finals and has an 18-2 record. He is chasing a 3rd honor in 2022. Rune now has a 1-1 record versus Felix.