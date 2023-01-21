Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, RB Leipzig hold Bayern Munich 1-1: Key stats

RB Leipzig held Bayern Munich 1-1 as the Bundesliga 2022-23 season returned following a 68-day mid-season break. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting opened the scoring for Bayern in the first half. However, third-placed Leipzig rescued a point when Marcel Halstenberg poked in from Dominik Szoboszlai's header. Bayern had numerous chances to win the match but Leipzig held on for a point. Here's more.

Match stats and standings

Leipzig had 10 attempts with 3 shots being on target compared to Bayern's seven and two. Bayern dominated the ball possession, clocking 59%, and had a pass accuracy of 85%. In terms of the Bundesliga standings, leaders Bayern have raced to 35 points (W10 D5 L1). Bayern are also the first side to score 50-plus goals. Leipzig are 3rd with 29 points.

How did the match pan out?

Bayern enjoyed plenty of possession in the first half and besides Choupo-Moting's goal, they also crashed the post with Gnabry's deflected cross. Halstenburg equalized in the 52nd minute for Leipzig before keeping the Bavarians at bay. Thomas Muller came close for champions Bayern in injury time but drove just wide from 20 yards. Leipzig will be satisfied with their performance.

Key records for the Bavarians

Bayern have reached 50 goals in just their 16th match this season as mentioned above. As per Opta, only Bayern themselves have managed to score 50 goals in fewer games in a Bundesliga season (1976-77, 15th match). Choupo-Moting has scored his 12th goal in all competitions this season. It's a new personal record for him in his career. He has 30 goals for Bayern.

A look at the notable records scripted

According to the Bundesliga, only two players have been older than Yans Sommer (34 years, 34 days) when making their debuts for Bayern after fellow goalkeepers Hans-Jorg Butt (34 years, 318 days) and Toni Schumacher (37 years, 234 days). Former Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is the only Bayern player to have appeared in all 16 Bundesliga games of the season.