Australian Open 2023, Azarenka progresses; Zhu stuns Sakkari: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 20, 2023, 08:29 pm 2 min read

Maria Sakkari's AO 2023 campaign ended (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Victoria Azarenka came back from behind to overcome 10th seed Madison Keys in the third round of the Australian Open 2023. Post that, Zhu Lin came out blazing against sixth seed Maria Sakkari to claim a 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 victory. Zhu has claimed her 1st Top 10 win, besides advancing to her 1st round of 16 at a Grand Slam.

Azarenka slams these numbers

No. 24 seed Azarenka overcame Keys 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the third round. The 2012 and 2013 AO winner moved into the second week of the Australian Open for the 10th time in 15 appearances and also for the 28th time overall at Grand Slam tournaments. Azarenka now has a 45-12 win-loss record at AO. Overall, she has improved her Slams tally to 151-55.

Key match stats as Azarenka produces a comeback

Azarenka now owns a 4-0 H2H record over Keys in their meetings to date. Both players served two aces with Azarenka committing four double faults to Keys' five. Azarenka clocked a 68% win on the first serve and converted 6/12 break points.

Zhu joins an elite list

As per Opta, Zhu is the sixth Chinese female player to reach the 4th round at the Australian Open in the Open Era after Na Li, Jie Zheng, Shuai Peng, Shuai Zhang, and Qiang Wang.