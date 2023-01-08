Sports

Aryna Sabalenka wins Adelaide International 1, claims 11th title: Stats

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka overpowered qualifier Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6(4) to lift the women's singles title at the Adelaide International 1 on Sunday. She wrapped up the final in one hour and 43 minutes. Sabalenka won her 11th career singles title and her first in 2023. Notably, the 24-year-old didn't drop a single set in the WTA 500 event. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Sabalenka fired 12 aces to Noskova's six. She conceded seven double faults, while her rival recorded eight in this regard. Sabalenka won a staggering 91% on her first serve in contrast to Noskova's 73%. The Belarusian won a tiebreaker and garnered a total of 87 points, including 52 through serves. Notably, it was their maiden WTA head-to-head meet.

Sabalenka's journey in the tournament

Sabalenka prevailed against Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(8), 7-6(3) in R16. She beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 7-5 in the quarter-finals. Sabalenka then got past Irina-Camelia Begu with an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 win to book a berth in the final. She overcame Noskova in straight sets to claim her 11th singles title in what was her 19th finals appearance.

Sabalenka starts 2023 with a bang!

Sabalenka had a 0-3 record in finals in 2022, but she picked up steam in the later stages of the season. She concluded as the runner-up to Caroline Garcia in the WTA Finals. Notably, she has won her first title since May 2021 in Madrid.

Noskova unlocks these feats

As per WTA, 18-year-old Noskova has become the youngest finalist at a WTA 500-level event or higher since Caroline Wozniacki (18 years and 43 days) won the 2008 New Haven title. Notably, Noskova ked up her first two Top 10 wins over Daria Kasatkina and Ons Jabeur during the event. She will breach the Top 60 in Monday's new singles rankings.