FA Cup 2022-23, Wolves hold Liverpool 2-2: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 08, 2023, 01:58 pm 2 min read

Wolves took a lead in the 26th minute (Source: Twitter/@EmiratesFACup)

Wolves held Liverpool in a crucial third-round tie of the FA Cup 2022-23. Wolves capitalized on an error from goalkeeper Alisson to take a 26th-minute lead. Liverpool then turned the tables with a goal on either side of the break from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah. Wolves, however, found an equalizer soon. Both sides will now have to settle for a replay. Here's more.

Salah moves up the scoring ladder for Liverpool

Salah now has 173 goals for Liverpool in all competitions. As per Squawka, he has the seventh-most goals for the club in its 130-year history. He ranks behind Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241), Billy Liddell (228), Steven Gerrard (186), and Robbie Fowler (183). Salah broke a tie with Kenny Dalglish (172). Meanwhile, Salah has scored 17 goals this season.

Key record for Liverpool

As per Squawka, Liverpool are the first Premier League side to have two players score 10-plus goals for them across all competitions this season: Salah and Nunez.

Notable records for Alexander-Arnold

As per Squawka, Trent Alexander-Arnold has now provided 62 assists in 250 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions. The tally includes 46 PL assists, besides 10 assists in the UEFA Champions League. He also has three assists in the EFL Cup, two in FA Cup, and one in Club World Cup. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has registered a goal and an assist each in PL 2022-23.

How did the match pan out?

Wolves snatched an early lead after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson gave away the ball and Goncalo Guedes slotted home. Nunez pulled one back from Alexander-Arnold's cross, while Salah's left-footed volley put the Reds 2-1 up. Liverpool's lead didn't last long as substitute Hwang Hee-chan scored the equalizer after a neat one-two with Matheus Cunha. Later, Wolves added a third, but the effort was ruled offside.