2022 WTA Finals, Iga Swiatek reaches semis: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 04, 2022, 01:55 pm 1 min read

Iga Swiatek has reached the last four of the 2022 WTA Finals (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

Women's singles world number one tennis star Iga Swiatek has reached the last four of the 2022 WTA Finals. Swiatek claimed a crucial 6-3, 6-2 win over France's Caroline Garcia. With two wins from two games, Swiatek has made it to the semis from the Tracy Austin Group as the top seed. Swiatek will face Coco Gauff in her last group match. Here's more.

Information Key match stats as Swiatek prevails

Swiatek served one ace compared to Garcia's three. She also committed two double faults to Garcia's three. Swiatek had a 74% win on the first serve and converted four out of five break points. She pocketed a total of 61 points.

Information Swiatek achieves this record

As per Opta, Swiatek has won 40 of her first 45 matches as the number one in the world. It's as many as Justine Henin in 2000s. Only Serena Williams had more wins during her first 45 clashes (42/45).

Do you know? Swiatek has a 66-8 win-loss record in 2022

Swiatek now has a 66-8 win-loss record in 2022. Against Garcia, her head-to-head tally reads 2-1. Garcia had won their previous meeting against Swiatek this year in the quarters of the 2022 Warsaw Open.