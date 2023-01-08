Sports

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Australia Open: Details here

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Australia Open: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 08, 2023, 02:23 pm 2 min read

Osaka won the 2021 Australian Open

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open, starting January 16, without stating the reason. The two-time Australian champion was on the entry list for the year's first Grand Slam. However, she was not scheduled to play in Adelaide and Hobart, which put her participation in the major in Jeopardy. Osaka is yet to play since September 2022.

Why does this story matter?

Osaka has endured a lean patch since winning the 2021 Australian Open.

Moreover, mental health issues forced her to miss several tournaments on the WTA Tour.

In September, she withdrew from her match against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo due to illness.

She suffered a first-round exit at the US Open before that.

Here's the official update

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023 💙 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 8, 2023

Dayana Yastremska moves into the main draw

The Australian Open also confirmed that Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska moved into the main draw after Osaka pulled out. The former is 174-121 on the WTA Tour and has won three singles titles. Notably, Yastremska suffered first-round exits in each of the four majors in 2022.

Osaka had a patchy 2022

Osaka's last win came against Daria Saville at the Pan Pacific Open. It was her first appearance since losing to Danielle Collins at the 2022 US Open. She also lost in her first match at the Western & Southern Open. In the 2022 Canadian Open, Osaka was trailing Kaia Kanepi before retiring. Osaka suffered a first-round exit at Roland Garros before withdrawing from Wimbledon.

Osaka's last Grand Slam title

Osaka has not clinched a major since winning the 2021 Australian Open. She reached the second and third rounds at the French Open and the US Open, respectively, in 2021. Before the 2022 French Open, Osaka did not get past the third round at the Australian Open. She won the Australian Open in 2019 too, and the US Open in 2018 and 2020.

When did Osaka win her last WTA title?

Interestingly, Osaka hasn't won a WTA tournament since clinching the 2021 Australian Open title. She finished 2022 with a win-loss record of 14-9. Currently ranked 42nd, Osaka reached the final in Miami before losing to Iga Swiatek in April 2022. Miami is the only place where she reached semis or more. Overall, Osaka has won seven WTA titles and carries a 265-148 win-loss record.