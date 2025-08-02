SpaceX launches Crew-11 mission to ISS with 4 astronauts

SpaceX has successfully launched its Crew-11 mission, sending four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for a six-month-long science and technology expedition. The launch took place from NASA 's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday. The crew includes NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

Mission details Crew-11 spacecraft expected to dock at ISS today The Crew-11 mission's spacecraft is expected to dock at the ISS later today. This will be followed by a scheduled handover with the current Expedition 73/74 crew of NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. The successful launch marks SpaceX's 12th time ferrying NASA astronauts to the ISS as part of its Commercial Crew Program.

Astronaut profiles Meet the Crew-11 astronauts The Crew-11 mission is led by Cardman, who will be making her first trip to space. The 37-year-old geobiologist was selected by NASA in 2017 and had her first flight scheduled last year on SpaceX's Crew-9 mission. However, that was rescheduled to accommodate other astronauts. The pilot for this mission is Mike Fincke, a veteran on his fourth trip to the space station.