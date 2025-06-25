Shubhanshu Shukla will be the first Indian on ISS

How much will Shubhanshu Shukla be paid for space trip?

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the second Indian to go to space. He is also the first Indian to go on an International Space Station (ISS) mission. To note, Shukla shall not be paid a salary for his 14-day stay in orbit. His mission, the Axiom-4, is a privately operated spaceflight organized by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA, with Shukla's participation fully funded by the Indian government.