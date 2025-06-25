How much will Shubhanshu Shukla be paid for space trip?
What's the story
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the second Indian to go to space. He is also the first Indian to go on an International Space Station (ISS) mission. To note, Shukla shall not be paid a salary for his 14-day stay in orbit. His mission, the Axiom-4, is a privately operated spaceflight organized by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA, with Shukla's participation fully funded by the Indian government.
Financial commitment
India invested ₹548cr in Axiom-4 mission
India has reportedly invested ₹548 crore in the Axiom-4 mission. This sum covers astronaut training with NASA and Axiom, the launch logistics, travel to ISS, accommodation, as well as support during the mission. It also includes research and scientific experiments conducted by Shukla in space. His participation is seen as a stepping stone toward India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight program scheduled for 2027.
Mission details
Shukla will conduct experiments on ISS
The Axiom-4 mission will give India direct access to advanced spaceflight systems and protocols, international collaboration opportunities, and the chance to conduct research in orbit. During his 14-day stay aboard the ISS, Shukla shall conduct experiments on space nutrition studies, food sustainability experiments, and seed regeneration under zero gravity.
Historical significance
Second Indian to go into space
With the Axiom mission, Shukla becomes the second Indian to go into space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 flight. However, unlike Sharma's state-sponsored mission, Shukla's journey is happening in a new era of commercial and international cooperation in space exploration.