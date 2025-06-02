What's the story

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is gearing up for a historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 8.

The trip is part of the Axiom Mission 4, a collaborative effort involving ISRO, NASA, and the ESA.

One of his main jobs at the station will be to grow green gram (moong) and fenugreek (methi) seeds in microgravity.