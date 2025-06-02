India tops ChatGPT usage, ranks third globally for DeepSeek app
What's the story
India is the leading user of ChatGPT, a popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot from OpenAI.
The country now accounts for 13.5% of global ChatGPT users, topping the list of monthly active users, according to a report by Mary Meeker, a US venture capitalist and former Wall Street Securities analyst.
The report also highlights India's position as the third-largest user of the DeepSeek mobile app until April 2025.
User statistics
Take a look at the figures
The report shows that India has surpassed the US and Indonesia in terms of ChatGPT users.
The US accounts for 8.9% of global users, while Indonesia accounts for 5.7%.
This data was part of Meeker's 'Trends - Artificial Intelligence' report, which focuses on AI usage in India as of 2025.
App usage
3rd in DeepSeek mobile app usage
In terms of DeepSeek mobile app's monthly active users, India has a 6.9% share of global users.
China leads with a whopping 33.9%, followed by Russia at 9.2%.
The US and Indonesia follow closely behind with shares of 4.4% and 3.5%, respectively, highlighting the global reach and popularity of these AI-powered platforms across different countries.
Market cap
Reliance enters top 30 most valuable tech companies
The report also highlights that over the last three decades, only five companies have remained on the list of the top 30 most highly valued publicly traded global technology companies.
In 2025, one Indian company made it to this list: Reliance in the telco sector, with a market cap of $216 billion.
This underscores India's growing influence and presence in the global tech industry.
Energy usage
Data centers' electricity consumption has tripled in two decades
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has reported that global data center electricity consumption has more than tripled over the last 19 years, including India, up to 2024.
Hyperscalers consumed most of the data center capacity, while servers consumed most of the electricity.
The US and Europe led in terms of electricity consumption, with Asia-Pacific countries excluding China accounting for just about 1% share of electricity demand, below the global average of 1.5%.