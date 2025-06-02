What's the story

India is the leading user of ChatGPT, a popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot from OpenAI.

The country now accounts for 13.5% of global ChatGPT users, topping the list of monthly active users, according to a report by Mary Meeker, a US venture capitalist and former Wall Street Securities analyst.

The report also highlights India's position as the third-largest user of the DeepSeek mobile app until April 2025.