ChatGPT's new image library organises all your AI creations
What's the story
OpenAI has announced the introduction of a new image library feature in its AI chatbot, ChatGPT.
The new addition aims to make accessing AI-generated images easier and is now accessible to all Free, Plus, and Pro users on mobile, with a rollout to the web expected soon.
The company demonstrated the capability in a short video highlighting how users can easily scroll through their created images.
All of your image creations, all in one place.
Introducing the new library for your ChatGPT image creations—rolling out now to all Free, Plus, and Pro users on mobile and web.
Library access
How to access the image library?
The image library can be accessed from the ChatGPT sidebar, where users will find a new "Library" section.
By tapping into this section, they can view a grid of images that they've created.
The video also briefly demonstrates a button at the bottom of the screen for creating new images.
This feature is particularly beneficial for those who frequently use ChatGPT to generate numerous images or wish to revisit their previous creations.
Availability
Image library feature now available on iOS app
The image library feature is already available in the ChatGPT iOS app and works as shown in OpenAI's video.
However, its availability on the web version of ChatGPT remains to be seen.
We expect the feature to be rolled out on the web platform soon, ensuring a consistent user experience across all platforms.