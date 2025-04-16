What's the story

OpenAI, the AI research organization behind ChatGPT, is said to be working on its own social media platform.

Sources familiar with the project told The Verge that CEO Sam Altman has been seeking feedback from external experts on the initiative.

The concept is still in its infancy, but an internal prototype centered around ChatGPT's image generation has already been developed.

It's unclear if the new venture will be launched as a standalone app or integrated into ChatGPT itself.