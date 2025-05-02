What's the story

A US court has rejected OpenAI's bid to dismiss Elon Musk's fraud allegations, allowing the lawsuit over the company's restructuring to advance.

The ruling marks a pivotal moment in the legal battle, which centers on OpenAI's transition from a non-profit to a for-profit entity.

Musk, a co-founder, claims that OpenAI failed to uphold its commitment to operate as a public charity and instead planned a shift toward being a for-profit entity.