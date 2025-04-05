What's the story

A recent study has indicated that OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, may have trained its AI models on copyrighted material, including books, codebases, and more.

The revelation comes as authors, programmers, and other rights-holders continue to sue OpenAI for using their works without permission.

The company has always defended its actions as fair use under US copyright law, but plaintiffs argue there's no exception for training data.