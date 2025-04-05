What's the story

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, has announced the end of its fact-checking operations in the US from Monday.

Joel Kaplan, Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer, confirmed the policy shift.

The decision was first revealed in January when Meta also relaxed its content moderation policies.

The move came just ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration and Mark Zuckerberg's $1 million donation to his inauguration fund.