What's the story

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, Microsoft is supercharging its AI-powered chatbot, Copilot.

The updated version, with the Copilot Vision feature, can now take actions on most websites, from booking tickets to making restaurant reservations.

It has also learned to remember certain user preferences like favorite food and movies.

The bot's new capability also allows it to analyze real-time video from your phone camera and answer questions based on what it "sees."