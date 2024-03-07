Next Article

Microsoft event on March 21: Surface, Windows, Copilot and more

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:21 pm Mar 07, 202406:21 pm

What's the story Microsoft is gearing up for a "new era of work" event on March 21, where it will be focusing on Surface, Windows, and Copilot for business users. Tech enthusiasts should get ready to see the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 devices, as well as AI enhancements for Windows 11. The commercial versions of these devices are expected to get minor upgrades, with an OLED display option for the Surface Pro 10 coming later this year.

Itinerary

What to expect?

Rumor has it that Surface Laptop 6 will sport a fresh design, featuring slimmer display bezels, rounded edges, a haptic touchpad, and a combination of USB-C and USB-A ports. Microsoft might offer models with both Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X Elite processors. Additionally, the event will showcase Microsoft's "AI PC" initiative, including AI Explorer experience for Windows 11—a smarter version of their AI assistant that keeps track of everything users do on their PCs, allowing searches using everyday language.

Expectations

This will be a low-key event

Microsoft tried to introduce the cataloging option as a Timeline facility in Windows 10. However, the lack of app support made sure the facility never really took off. More details about the upcoming features should be revealed at Microsoft's event, whose title page says "tune in here for the latest in scaling AI in your environment with Copilot, Windows, and Surface." This indicates we are getting a low-key event focusing on the firm's "AI PC" push.