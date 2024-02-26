To use the widget, users are advised to update the ChatGPT app

ChatGPT's Android widget makes AI more accessible than ever

By Akash Pandey Feb 26, 2024

What's the story OpenAI has rolled out a ChatGPT home screen widget for its Android app, making the chatbot more convenient to use. The widget, found in version 1.2024.052, offers quick access to various features, allowing users to engage with ChatGPT more efficiently. This update means users no longer need to open the app repeatedly, saving time and promoting more frequent use.

Widget highlights

Actions and features offered by the widget

The ChatGPT widget offers four main actions: Text Query, Image Query, Voice Query, and Conversation Mode. Text Query lets users type questions or prompts directly into the widget. Image Query allows users to send images for analysis or creative responses. Voice Query enables users to ask questions using their voice, while Conversation Mode opens the full ChatGPT interface for longer chats.

Process

Here's how to add ChatGPT widget to your Android homescreen

To get the ChatGPT home screen widget, you need to update the ChatGPT for Android app to version 1.2024.052. Now, tap and hold an empty space on the phone's home screen to access the widget menu. Now, find the ChatGPT menu and place it on your home screen. It's worth noting that this feature might still be in beta, as some users have reported downloading a lower version of the app from the Google Play Store.