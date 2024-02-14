Around 60 employees will be affected

Mozilla is reducing headcount, focusing on Firefox and AI

Feb 14, 2024

What's the story Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox browser, is cutting back on staff and refocusing its efforts on Firefox and artificial intelligence (AI). This move will impact around 60 employees and result in reduced investment in products like Relay, VPN, and Online Footprint Scrubber. Mozilla will also shutter Hubs, a 3D virtual world introduced in 2018. An internal memo states that the company's goal is to incorporate "trustworthy AI into Firefox" by merging the teams working on Pocket, Content, and AI/ML.

Scaling back mozilla.social

The organization is also scaling back its involvement in mozilla.social, a social media platform based on Mastodon that launched in 2023. Mozilla admits that a more modest method would have allowed for better flexibility within the Mastodon ecosystem. Notably, the firm will continue to invest in products that cater to customer needs in expanding market segments.

Organizational changes and AI integration

As part of this restructuring, Mozilla plans to consolidate roles within People as well as other support services organizations to better support its product lineup. The company aims to integrate trustworthy AI into Firefox. This decision is motivated by the growing trend toward generative AI and the increasing importance of finding high-quality content online. No changes are anticipated within MDN, Ads, Fakespot, Legal/Policy, Finance & Business Operations, Marketing, or Strategy & Operations.

Mozilla is now focusing on data privacy too

Mozilla's memo comes just days after appointing Laura Chambers as interim CEO. Chambers was already a board member before her elevation to the new post, and her resume contains stints at PayPal, Airbnb, and eBay. Mozilla is now doubling down on data privacy.