iOS 18 will get a bevy of AI features

Apple's generative AI features coming later in 2024: Tim Cook

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:05 pm Feb 02, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Apple's CEO Tim Cook announced during a quarterly earnings call, that the firm is working on generative AI software features, set to be available "later this year." This news aligns with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reported that iOS 18 might be the most significant update in the operating system's history. Cook hinted at the AI features multiple times but kept specific details under wraps, suggesting a major release later in 2024.

Next Article

Goals

Tim Cook on Apple's AI investment and future plans

Cook highlighted Apple's dedication to investing in future-shaping technologies, including artificial intelligence. He stated, "As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future." "That includes artificial intelligence, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we're excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year." However, Cook remained tight-lipped when analysts pressed for more information.

Teaser

Cook explained Apple M.O.

Teasing the attendees of the earnings call, Cook said, "Our M.O., if you will, has always been to do work and then talk about work, and not to get out in front of ourselves." "We're going to hold that to this as well. But we have got some things that we're incredibly excited about, that we'll be talking about later this year," he added.

Future

AI integration into Apple's software platforms

Apple's rivals, such as Google and Samsung, have been touting AI software features like advanced photo manipulation and word processing improvements as key selling points for their smartphones. It's rare for Apple to hint at upcoming plans, suggesting that the company has big plans to incorporate AI into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, later this year. The specifics of these AI features are still under wraps but are anticipated to be disclosed in the coming months.