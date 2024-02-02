The tool is not widely available yet

Amazon introduces Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant: How it works

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:07 pm Feb 02, 202401:07 pm

What's the story Amazon has introduced Rufus, a cutting-edge AI shopping assistant, currently accessible to a select group of customers. Rufus is trained using Amazon's product catalog, community Q&As, customer reviews, and information from the web, aiming to be a one-stop solution for all shopping needs. Amazon executive Rajiv Mehta admits that "it's still early days for generative AI" and urges customers to share feedback to enhance the AI models and refine Rufus over time.

Usage

Rufus offers contextual advice and product comparisons

Rufus is capable of answering questions about product categories, offering contextual advice based on specific activities or events, and presenting product comparisons. Users can ask for general guidance when shopping for items like headphones or request gift and holiday shopping recommendations. The AI assistant can also respond to more specific questions about individual products, such as whether a jacket is machine-washable or if a pickleball paddle is beginner-friendly.

Rollout

What about its availability?

The beta version of Rufus is now available to a limited number of customers after updating Amazon's mobile app. The assistant will gradually roll out to US customers in the upcoming weeks. Once users gain access to the beta, Rufus can be summoned by typing or speaking questions into the search bar, and a Rufus chat box will come up at the screen's bottom. As the technology advances, Amazon plans to extend its AI-powered shopping assistant to more customers.

Promotion

AI galore at Amazon

Last year, Amazon claimed that every division within the firm was working on generative AI. Since then the company has rolled out AI-backed review summaries. It also started encouraging sellers to use its tools, to make AI listings and image backgrounds for their goods.