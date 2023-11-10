YouTube Music now lets users add podcasts via RSS feeds

By Sanjana Shankar 02:59 pm Nov 10, 202302:59 pm

The feature is currently rolling out on Android and web

As Google's Podcasts app shuts down next year, YouTube Music is stepping up its game by introducing the option to add podcasts through RSS feeds. The feature is currently being introduced on Android and the web, as reported by Podnews. YouTube Music's current podcast feature demands that podcasters upload video renditions of their episodes, a task that many found too cumbersome. The new facility now makes it easier for users to add their favorite podcast shows to their libraries.

How to add podcasts on YouTube Music

Users can navigate to the Library tab in YouTube Music and select the Podcasts filter in the top carousel. A new "Add podcast" FAB (floating action button) will appear at the bottom-right corner. After entering a show's RSS feed, it will be incorporated into the user's library alongside other podcasts. This user-friendly feature is predicted to significantly aid users in their shift from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music.

Upcoming changes and migration tool

Google Podcasts will cease operations sometime in 2024. Before that, Google promised a "simple migration tool" that would help users transfer their existing subscriptions from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music. For podcast creators, YouTube will now accept RSS uploads instead of mandating video versions of their episodes, which will make it easier to find podcasts on the platform.