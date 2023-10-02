Japanese start-up creates $3 million robot inspired by anime series

The robot has cockpit monitors that receive images from cameras (Photo credit: Reuters)

Tokyo-based start-up Tsubame Industries has created a 4.5-meter-tall, four-wheeled robot called ARCHAX, taking inspiration from the Japanese animation series Mobile Suit Gundam. This 3,500kg robot, with a price tag of $3 million (around Rs. 25 crore), features a cockpit equipped with monitors that display images from exterior cameras. This allows the pilot to control the robot's arms and hands using joysticks from inside its torso. ARCHAX is set to make its debut at the Japan Mobility Show later this month.

The robot can switch between two modes

ARCHAX has two modes: an upright "robot mode" and a "vehicle mode." As the name suggests, in robot mode, the machine stands tall and functions like a humanoid robot. In vehicle mode, it can travel up to 10km/hour. Ryo Yoshida, the 25-year-old CEO of Tsubame Industries, aimed to create a product that combined Japan's expertise in animation, games, robots, and automobiles into one practical machine.

Potential applications of ARCHAX go beyond entertainment

Yoshida initially plans to build and sell five units of ARCHAX for wealthy robot enthusiasts, but he envisions broader applications for the machine in the future. The innovative robot could potentially be used for disaster relief efforts or even in the space industry.

ARCHAX is a way to preserve Japan's competitive edge

ARCHAX is determined to maintain Japan's competitive edge in manufacturing by learning from previous generations and carrying on their traditions. Yoshida hopes that the development of ARCHAX will showcase Japan's prowess in various industries while creating a unique product that captures the essence of Japanese innovation. As the world watches the unveiling of this groundbreaking robot at the Japan Mobility Show, the potential applications for ARCHAX are sure to spark interest and excitement.