No iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple to retain 'Pro Max' branding

Technology

No iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple to retain 'Pro Max' branding

Written by Akash Pandey September 09, 2023 | 06:50 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will include an updated telephoto system: Mark Gurman

Apple is set to debut its iPhone 15 lineup at its "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday (September 12). According to the latest report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino giant will retain the "Pro Max" branding for its range-topping model in the series, debunking rumors of a potential "iPhone 15 Ultra" moniker. That said, the iPhone 15 Pro Max (and the 15 Pro) will likely feature a new design, titanium sides, and hardware upgrades, setting it apart from the non-Pro models.

Base iPhone 15 models stick to aluminum frame

The regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will serve as base models in the upcoming lineup, featuring aluminum sides and a glass back. They will maintain a design similar to their predecessors, with a physical power key and volume buttons. However, they will reportedly get a Dynamic Island replacing the wide notch. The high-end iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max might showcase the new titanium sides. A programmable "Action" button might take over the mute switch throughout the lineup.

Titanium casing to elevate durability and in-hand feel

The introduction of titanium sides on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is expected to offer enhanced durability and a more premium feel compared to the aluminum sides on the base models. This design change aligns with Apple's strategy of differentiating its high-end models from the base offerings, providing consumers with a clear choice based on their preferences and budget.

Official announcement of Pro Max branding still awaited

While Gurman has confirmed the "Pro Max" branding and new design elements for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, an official announcement from Apple regarding the naming is yet to be made. To note, Apple's event kicks off at 10:00am PT (10:30pm IST) on Tuesday (September 12), and consumers and tech enthusiasts eagerly await further details on Apple's latest smartphone offerings alike.

iPhone 15 Pro series: What to expect?

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will include a 120Hz "ProMotion" LTPO OLED display with 2,500-nits brightness. They will use a 3nm-based A17 Bionic, likely with 8GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. Under the hood, they might house 3,650mAh and 4,852mAh batteries, respectively. Besides, the entire line-up would feature a Type-C port and support Qi2 wireless charging. While the Pro models will exclusively include Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded ultra-wideband chip is expected to be common across the lineup.

Share this timeline