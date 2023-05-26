Technology

iPhone 15 will support Qi2 wireless charging: What it means

Written by Akash Pandey May 26, 2023, 07:33 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 15 series will support MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging protocols

Apple's iPhone 15 line-up is said to go official in September. While the launch is still months away, a new leak from ChargerLAB has revealed that the devices will support two wireless charging protocols - the proprietary MagSafe and third-party Qi2 standard. However, this time, the 15W wireless won't be limited to MagSafe. It'll be compatible with the Qi2 standard as well.

Why does this story matter?

At the moment, Apple provides 15W charging support with MagSafe-certified chargers as opposed to 7.5W compatibility with non-MagSafe wireless chargers.

However, the new report suggests that iPhone 15 series may get 15W wireless charging even with Qi2 standard-based accessories, which means individuals won't have to use the MagSafe charger to wirelessly charge their devices at maximum speed.

The Qi2 accessories will be cheaper than MagSafe

The wholesale cost of Apple's MagSafe module is roughly $16 (around Rs. 1,320) and it retails at an even higher price. The Qi2 wireless charger will be less than one-third of Apple's MagSafe charger and the manufacturer isn't even required to be involved in MFi (Made-for-iPhone) program. Therefore, we may get less expensive wireless charging accessories for iPhones in the future.

Qi2 technology was unveiled at CES 2023

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced Qi2 as the latest global wireless charging standard at CES 2023. The first Qi2-certified chargers are expected to be introduced in time for the 2023 holiday season, as per WPC.

iPhone 15 series: What to expect

The iPhone 15 series will include two 6.1-inch models and two 6.7-inch variants. Similar to the iPhone 14 line-up, the best features will be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models to justify their high price tags. However, the entire line-up is expected to get the Type-C port instead of the current Lightning connector. Additionally, Dynamic Island will be common across all the models.

The top-end model may offer a periscope lens

Apple may use Qualcomm modem chips. The standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will house an A16 processor, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may use a 3nm-based A17 chipset. The Pro models may get titanium frames, slimmer bezels, and some minor design tweaks. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also anticipated to feature a periscope lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.

The iPhone 15 series may start at $799

The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to retain the same launch price, with the entry-level 6.1-inch iPhone 15 starting at $799 (nearly Rs. 66,000) and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus starting at $899 (around Rs. 74,300).