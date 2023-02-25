Technology

Apple iPhone 14 v/s iPhone 15: What will be different

Apple iPhone 14 v/s iPhone 15: What will be different

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 25, 2023, 05:15 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 15 may get a slightly larger display than iPhone 14 (Representative image)

The demand for iPhone 14 remained far below Apple's initial expectations, probably due to the minimal upgrades it brought to the table. Now that the brand is gearing up for the iPhone 15 series, it is to be seen if the vanilla iPhone 15 makes it to the list of high-grossing phones. Here are the key changes Apple is reportedly making on iPhone 15.

Why does this story matter?

As per iPhone 15's leaked renders, we may witness a design overhaul with two major changes.

It may borrow Dynamic Island which was previously supposed to be a Pro-exclusive feature.

Also, it could get some changes on the charging end. Given that the brand is adhering to Europe's common charger policy, we may see a Type-C port instead of a Lightning connector.

iPhone 15 may offer a slightly larger display

The iPhone 15 is tipped to get a slightly bigger display (6.2-inch v/s 6.1-inch) than the iPhone 14. Additionally, the CAD-based renders also reveal that the iPhone 15 will have a few millimeters thinner bezels and a deeper curve around the edges. The phone is getting Dynamic Island, replacing the wide notch on its predecessor. We will also witness physical volume and power buttons.

The diagonally-aligned dual rear camera setup is expected

The iPhone 15 will bear similar looks to the iPhone 14, in terms of rear camera arrangement, housing diagonally-aligned sensors, and an LED flash. It may get a 12MP primary and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, we can see a 12MP selfie camera.

Apple may ditch Lightning port in favor of Type-C connector

The iPhone 15 may come powered by an A16 Bionic chip, considering the fact that iPhone 14 borrowed the A15 Bionic chip from iPhone 13 (series). Apple may keep the upcoming A17 Bionic chip exclusive to upper-end models in the iPhone 15 line-up. The iPhone 15 may adopt a Type-C port for charging, but this connector might have its own set of "Apple-exclusive" limitations.

The specs may change before the final launch

The details mentioned for the iPhone 15 are based on its renders shared by 9to5Mac and created by 3D artist Ian Zelbo, using Apple's CAD files. There are chances that the speculated specifications may change ahead of the official launch. Apple's iPhone 15 series will be shown at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023, which is expected to happen in the usual September timeframe.