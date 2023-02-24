Technology

This is how Apple iPhone 15 will look like

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 24, 2023, 12:49 pm 3 min read

The iPhone 15 may feature physical buttons (Representative image)

Apple is not Google that it will reveal its next-generation of flagship smartphones months in advance. But that doesn't mean we won't get to see what's in store for this year's iPhone line-up. Folks at 9to5Mac have leaked the renders of iPhone 15, confirming two big design changes: a Dynamic Island replacing the wide notch and a Type-C port instead of Lightning connector.

Why does this story matter?

Right after revealing the renders of the iPhone 15 Pro, 9to5Mac has now given us the first glimpse at the non-Pro model.

According to the images, the iPhone 15 will receive a similar treatment as the Pro model in the series.

This suggests that the Dynamic Island and the Type-C port will be made standard across the entire line-up.

The iPhone 15 may get a 6.2-inch screen

The CAD-based renders of the iPhone 15 reveal that some big design changes are coming to the standard iPhone 15. The first notable change is Dynamic Island. It debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max and was thought to be a Pro-exclusive feature, but it is now coming to the vanilla model too. The device is said to get a 6.2-inch OLED display.

It will have physical keys instead of rumored capacitive buttons

Another change on the iPhone 15 compared to the iPhone 14 is the Type-C connector at the bottom, replacing the Lightning port. Additionally, the regular model will feature physical volume and power buttons instead of the capacitive buttons rumored for the 15 Pro variants. It'll continue to have a mute switch on the left and diagonally placed dual cameras on the rear.

The handset's design may change closer to the launch

The renders shared by 9to5Mac have been created by 3D artist Ian Zelbo, using Apple's CAD files. Although historically these files have been accurate to the finished product, the design of the iPhone 15 could change before the launch. But there are possibilities that the OEM will make the pill-shaped cut-out and Type-C port common for all variants in the iPhone 15 line-up.

Type-C port will aid faster data transfer speeds and charging

Apple's decision to ditch the notch for a Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15 will give the device a more premium feel. The cut-out will hide the front camera and Face ID sensors. In addition, the company may comply with Europe's common charger policy and use a Type-C port, which should support faster charging and data transfer speeds than the Lightning port.