Leak reveals prices of OnePlus 11, Buds Pro 2, Keyboard

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 24, 2023, 03:25 pm 3 min read

The OnePlus 11, Buds Pro 2 earbuds, and the mechanical keyboard are launching on February 7

OnePlus will introduce its latest flagship model, the OnePlus 11, in India on February 7, along with the Buds Pro 2 earbuds and the brand's first-ever mechanical keyboard. However, days ahead of the official announcement, we have been treated with the prices of each product, courtesy of PriceBaba. Separately, according to tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus 11 will start in India at an 8GB/128GB configuration.

OnePlus is aiming to target different sections of the consumer electronics market with the premium smartphone, upgraded Buds Pro 2 earbuds, and a premium mechanical keyboard.

The mechanical keyboard is a first for the company and signals OnePlus's interest in the computer accessory market.

Talking about the OnePlus 11, it will take on iQOO's aggressively priced flagship, the iQOO 11.

The OnePlus 11 may start at Rs. 49,999 for its base 8GB/128GB trim. The 12GB/256GB model could be priced at Rs. 54,999. The upper variants with 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations may arrive at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 66,999, respectively.

The OnePlus 11 sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, with curved edges, slim bezels, an aluminum frame, an Alert Slider, and an under-display fingerprint reader. The device gets Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the rear, it flaunts a circular camera module with a metal base melting into the frame. In India, the handset will arrive in Eternal Green and Titan Black colorways.

The OnePlus 11 is equipped with a 6.7-inch 2K (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 3.0 Samsung AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz, HDR10+ certification, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support.

The OnePlus 11 offers a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup, which is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 32MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera. The device shoots up to 8K videos at 24fps via the rear camera setup.

The OnePlus 11 is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage format. In India, it may come in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations. Outside China, the device will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. On the connectivity end, it offers 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 (LE), GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Product #2: OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may cost Rs. 11,999

OnePlus will also launch its latest TWS earbuds, Buds Pro 2, in India. The product may cost Rs. 11,999 in the country. It was previously launched in China. The Buds Pro 2 offers an in-ear design, IPX4 resistance, customized spatial audio, 11mm drivers, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and up to six hours of playback (ANC on). It will arrive in Black and Green colorways.

Product #3: OnePlus Keyboard could be priced at Rs. 9,999

OnePlus is stepping into the mechanical keyboard market with its first-ever keyboard, which may cost Rs. 9,999 in India. The keyboard will have a 'double gasket-mounted' design, RGB lighting, aluminum body, and fine dampers for soft clacking. It'll support all operating systems including Windows, Mac, and Linux. The product will have customizable features like hot-swappable switches and support for open-source firmware for remapping keys.