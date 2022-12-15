Technology

Everything to know about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 15, 2022, 06:12 pm 3 min read

The 'Next Gen' update includes features inspired by Netflix's The Witcher series (Photo credit: thewitcher.com)

The popular role-playing game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt recently got a free 'Next Gen' update, which brings up the version to 4.0. It is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. This upgrade fixes bugs and includes graphic enhancements and new side missions. The game, developed by CD Projekt Red, made its debut in 2015. Here are some highlights.

New 'Ray Tracing' and 'Performance' modes have been introduced

The overall graphics on next-gen consoles have been upgraded. These include improved textures, shadow quality, and crowd density. Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 users get a mode with ray-traced global illumination and ambient occlusion, with a dynamic resolution scaling target fixed at 30fps. The 'Performance Mode' allows the game to stay at 60fps. There are also activity cards for PS5 players.

The update resolves issues related to armor-clipping

The game's developers have introduced certain community-made modifications such as 'HD Monsters Reworked,' 'The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project,' and 'Nitpicker's Patch,' among others. The 'Next Gen' update improves the character texture to 4K and resolves bugs related to armor-clipping. It also includes support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.1, a new photo mode, and the option to pause the game during cutscenes.

Cross-progression feature lets you play from other devices

There is a cross-progression feature that allows you to back up your game to the cloud so that you can easily pick up from where you left off on other devices. You must be logged into your account to access this feature.

Bugs related to quests and cutscenes have been resolved

The developers have introduced a 'Full Combat Rebalance 3' mod which includes balance changes and fixes known bugs, covering those related to quests and cutscenes. The radial menu has been tweaked so that bombs and other pocket items can now be switched without opening the inventory. There is also a default map filter and an option to slow walk when using the controller.

New options inspired by the Netflix series have been incorporated

Based on your region, you will now get Chinese and Korean voiceovers. The Russian voiceover has also been refined. Inspired by Netflix's The Witcher series, the latest update offers more rewards and an additional quest by the name of 'In The Eternal Fire's Shadow.' There is also a new appearance for Dandelion and an alternative Nilfgardian armor set.

You can now hide the minimap and quest objectives

You can also change the font size for subtitles and dialogue choices. To do this, head to Options, Video, and then HUD Configuration. The 'Quick Sign Casting' option will allow you to swap and cast without relying on the radial menu. The minimap and quest objectives can also be hidden when you are not engaged in combat or if you are using Witcher senses.