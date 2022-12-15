Technology

Spotify pulls the plug on 6 live audio shows

Spotify pulls the plug on 6 live audio shows

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 15, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Spotify is canceling 6 live audio shows

Spotify has a piece of bad news for the fans of its live audio shows. The music streaming giant has decided to cancel six live audio shows as part of the latest round of programming cuts. Canceled shows include Deux Me After Dark and Doughboys: Snack Pack, among others. The shows have either ended or will go off air soon.

Why does this story matter?

A year ago, people locked up in their houses due to pandemic-forced lockdown, found solace in live audio chat rooms. Spotify, seeing this as an opportunity, launched audio live shows.

The move was a stroke of brilliance at the time. However, things have changed now.

The cancellation of live audio shows by Spotify is just another casualty of the post-pandemic life.

Spotify acquired Locker Room in 2021

It was Clubhouse's popularity during the pandemic that attracted companies like Spotify to live audio shows. It acquired Locker Room, a live audio app for sports fans, in March 2021, and rebranded it Greenroom. The company launched the Greenroom app in the same year. In April this year, the company rebranded it again as Spotify Live and integrated it with the main Spotify app.

Interest in live audio market has decreased after the pandemic

Spotify's entrance into the live audio market was a natural progression for the company, especially considering its involvement in podcasts. The company saw an opportunity in creating a platform where fans can chat with podcast hosts live during the pandemic. However, with the return of in-person live events, the interest in live audio apps has decreased, making Spotify's move to scale back not surprising.

'The Ringer MMA Show' will continue

Spotify is ending the production of shows such as Deux Me After Dead, a celebrity gossip show; DoughBoys: Snack Pack, a food show; The Movie Buff, a movie review show; A Gay in the Life, an LGBTQ+ culture show; Taylor Talk, a Taylor Swift fan show; and Lorem Life, a music show. The Ringer MMA Show and The Fantasy Footballers will continue.