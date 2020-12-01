The coronavirus pandemic has uprooted what lifestyle has stood for, and a huge chunk belongs to the entertainment domain. Music is an inseparable part of it and musicians across all pay scales and influences have been badly hurt as pubs, concert halls, auditoriums remain shut. This has prompted guitar virtuoso Eric Clapton and Brown Eyed Girl hitmaker Van Morrison to stand up for them.

The duo will release a blues song titled Stand and Deliver that helps Morrison's Save Live Music campaign earn non-profit revenue. The song is written by Morrison and performed by Clapton. Stand and Deliver will be available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, and Spotify for streaming and download from December 4. Morrison had tweeted a snippet of the catchy song last week.

Morrison's tweet evoked mixed reactions among sympathizers, music lovers and people concerned about public health and thus, supporting the government's decision. Some defended the song by upholding its spirit to stand up 'individually', while others called the legends out for promoting a song against the UK government's initiatives to address public health at times when coronavirus has taken over 57,000 lives in the country.

Proceeds from this song will be sent to his Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund to financially support musicians struggling due to job loss because of widespread shutdowns. The song expands Morrison's catalog of anti-lockdown songs released in September-October, namely Born To Be Free, As I Walked Out, and No More Lockdown. Through the tunes, Morrison has promoted the unpopular opinion of criticizing public health measures.

