OnePlus 11's specifications leaked: 120Hz display, 150W fast-charging, Hasselblad cameras

Dec 30, 2022

OnePlus 11 will be launched in China on January 4 (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11, in China on January 4. In the latest development, the full design and specifications of the handset have been leaked by tipster Evan Blass. It will come with a 120Hz curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 50MP main camera, and 100W fast-charging technology.

Why does this story matter?

Just a couple of days before the official launch, key specifications and design details of the all-new OnePlus 11 have been revealed.

As one of the first flagship smartphones of 2023, it will have all the bells and whistles you expect: a top-tier chipset, a fast and smooth display, multiple cameras, and fast charging.

But is there something ground-breaking? Unfortunately no.

The device will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

As per the leak, the OnePlus 11 will sport a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an Alert Slider, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will come with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera module. The handset will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 205g.

The smartphone will flaunt a 50MP primary camera

OnePlus 11 will be equipped with a 50MP IMX890 main snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 32MP telephoto lens. Up front, it will get a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset will be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus 11 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset will boot Android 13-based ColorOS 13. Under the hood, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it will offer GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6.

The handset will be offered with a charging adapter

The retail box contents have also been revealed. The OnePlus 11 smartphone will come with a matte black protective case, a charging adapter, and a Type-C cable. The box will also include a SIM ejector PIN and a few of stickers.

When will the OnePlus 11 be available?

OnePlus 11 will first be launched in China on January 4 and will make its way to India on February 7. The pricing details will be disclosed at the time of launch. As of now, we know that the handset will be available in three variants: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB. The smartphone will be offered in Green and Black colors.