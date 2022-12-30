Technology

Google Voice will now warn you about spam calls

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 30, 2022, 12:31 pm 2 min read

Spam calls will be directed to the voicemail section

Google has announced that it is adding a "suspected spam caller" warning to Google Voice calls which will filter out unnecessary and unimportant calls. Users are required to verify if the incoming call is spam or not. The company revealed that it is using the "same advanced artificial intelligence that identifies billions of spam calls each month across Google's calling ecosystem."

Why does this story matter?

A similar spam warnings feature is available on Google's Phone app for Android.

Talking about Google Voice, it's a service that provides you with a contact number for calls, texts, and voicemails. It functions on smartphones and computers and syncs across all your devices.

However, Google Voice is limited to personal Google Accounts in the US and Google Workspace accounts in select markets.

Spam call entries will be recorded in the spam folder

If you confirm that an incoming call is spam, Google Voice will add the "suspected spam caller" label to the number. Future calls from the same number will be directed to voicemail and the call entries will be recorded in the spam folder. In case it wasn't a spam call, then the spam label will not be displayed for the number.

Spam labels will also be displayed in the call history

The spam warning will be displayed on the incoming call screen and is also visible in the call history. In order to access the suspected spam labeling option, you will have to turn on the voice spam settings (Settings > Security > Filter spam). Once the spam filtering option is enabled, all the calls that are designated as spam will be sent to voicemail.

When will this feature be available?

The spam warnings feature will be available to all Google Voice customers. According to the company, it will take 15 days for the rollout to complete.