Technology

Google introduces Android 13 (Go Edition) with Material You

Google introduces Android 13 (Go Edition) with Material You

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 20, 2022, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Phones with Android 13 (Go Edition) will arrive in 2023 (Photo credit: Google)

Google's Android 13 has been out for a while, but if you're using a low-end phone, you thought you may never get to experience the new flavour of Android. Well, worry not because Android 13 (Go Edition) is here. It is aimed at budget smartphones with moderate specifications. For the first time, Google has introduced its Material You design language in Android Go version.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google has hit a major milestone with Android (Go Edition). The OS now has 250 million monthly active users.

With Android 13 (Go Edition), the company is hoping to increase that number even further. Unlike its predecessor, this Go version may need some beefier entry-level smartphones, considering the firepower it is carrying.

The addition of Material You certainly makes it more interesting.

Theme The new Go Edition gets Material You UI

The biggest addition to Android 13 (Go Edition) is Material You. With this, you can customize your color scheme to go with the wallpaper. You'll get four color scheme choices when you set a wallpaper. This will give your phone a more personalized look. Apart from offering color schemes that match the wallpaper, Material You also gives the phone a stylish look.

Features The OS is getting Google Discover feed

Google is introducing its Discover feed for the first time in a Go Edition operating system. It will help you browse curated stories and other content. To access the feed, just swipe right from your home screen. Some key features from Android 13, including notification permissions and per-app language preferences, are also making their way into the Go Edition.

With Android 13 (Go Editon), the supported devices will get Google Play System Updates. This ensures that the devices will get important updates without any delay. This also means that the delivery of critical updates will not affect the device's storage. You will not have to wait for the next major release or software push to update the phone.

Availability Phones with Android 13 (Go Edition) will arrive in 2023

We won't see the first devices running on Android 13 (Go Edition) until 2023. This could mean that people who are currently using the Go Edition will have to upgrade their phones to get their hands on Android 13 (Go Edition). The new Go Edition will work on phones with at least 2GB of RAM and at least 16GB of storage.