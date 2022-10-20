Technology

Here's how Apple iPhone SE 4 will look like

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 20, 2022, 03:23 pm 2 min read

Apple iPhone SE 4 will be the first 'SE' model to offer Face ID. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Earlier reports had revealed that Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 might be similar to iPhone XR. And now, acclaimed tipster Jon Prosser has leaked renders of the handset, confirming the same. The iPhone SE 4 will have a wide notched display, a single rear camera, curved aluminum rails with matte finish, and a shiny glass back—just like the now-discontinued iPhone XR.

Context Why does this story matter?

Several rumors are in circulation about the iPhone SE 4. For one, it is bound to debut in early 2023 as a successor to the iPhone SE 3 which was launched earlier this year.

And now that the design aspect of the device is more than clear, it is time for the grapevine to churn out some hardware details.

Display The handset will likely sport a 60Hz LCD screen

Going by the latest renders, the iPhone 4 SE will sport a notched display with slim bezels. The cut-out on the top should house the front camera, an earpiece-cum-speaker unit, and Face ID gadgetry. The display unit is said to be a 6.1-inch LCD panel that should offer Full-HD+ resolution and a 60Hz fresh rate. The phone may arrive in three color options.

Details The device will sport a single rear camera

There is no information regarding the specifications of the iPhone SE 4. The smartphone will most likely carry Apple's A15 Bionic processor—the same chipset that powers the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. A single 12MP camera with autofocus and OIS is expected on the rear side. The front camera may also have the same megapixel count but it won't support autofocus and OIS.

Information What else do we know about iPhone SE 4?

Apple could announce the iPhone SE 4 sometime in March next year with a price tag of around $500 (Rs. 41,000). The phone will likely support 20W wired charging, 7.5W wireless charging, and may sport a USB Type-C port instead of the proprietory Lightning connector.