Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 30: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for December 30: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 30, 2022, 10:13 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is accessible in India only via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that was released in September 2021. It is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire which is currently banned in India. In order to eliminate monotony, the creators of the game provide additional in-game items daily through free redeemable codes. These exclusive rewards can also be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is currently available only to Android users in India and has surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The free rewards redemption program, regular updates, and engaging gameplay have attributed to the growing popularity of the game among users.

The in-game collectibles include diamonds, pets, loot crates, royale vouchers, weapons, and protective gear.

The redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers

Users have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Players can claim as many codes as they wish to but each code can be used only once. The 12-digit alphanumeric codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers and have to be accessed within a period of 12-18 hours.

Here are the codes for December 30

Check out the codes for today i.e. December 30 X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55,E2F8-6ZRE-MK49. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2. V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG. BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, HNC9-5435-FAGJ.

How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm," and then tap "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.