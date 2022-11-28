Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 28: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 28, 2022, 09:46 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is enjoying tremendous success in India's Android ecosystem. The game's captivating plot, improved graphics, and regular updates contribute to its popularity among players. Additionally, the developers of this battle royale game release daily redeemable codes, allowing players to accumulate a range of in-game items at zero additional cost. Here are the codes for today.

Free Fire MAX continues to be one of the most downloaded games on the Google Play Store.

The game's rewards redemption system keeps players hooked by allowing them to amass resources like royale vouchers, diamonds, protective gear, costume bundles, skins, and more for free.

By utilizing these in-game items, players can enhance their performance on the battlefield and move up the leaderboard.

Players need to follow some basic rules to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. An individual can redeem multiple codes but every code is redeemable only once per player. The codes are accessible only via the rewards redemption page. Also, only the players using the Indian servers can claim them. The alphanumeric codes should be redeemed within 12-18 hours.

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. November 28 are listed below. Use them to earn in-game items for free. CY6XT5FRDCVQR, DX2RC3VTBE4HR, NCFYGTXVRTYH8, 47AEDRQSX1CCV FVNMKYO98GSZF, ADX123GR5DJUX, DNR56TJFUYFCX, QZ1ESTXDR2CF3 YEGU4HRTBFGTB, 2Y6E7265R7ND72, SHDBBDUUW685G, BDUDIK2JJ2682976 NEHDIJ2NDY62881, NSJWJDNH26E889, NSJJSH26286E627, BSHWH628R662BD BSHSH25E8UE62H8, BZHSJDH628D628

Head over to the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeemable codes in the box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." In case of a successful redemption, you can collect the reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.