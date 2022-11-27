Technology

5 mind-boggling theories about the universe

5 mind-boggling theories about the universe

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 27, 2022, 10:56 pm 3 min read

Explore the most astounding theories about the universe.

The world of astro science is full of surprises and it never ceases to amaze us with the mind-boggling theories around it. Scientists have been trying to unravel the riddles of the universe for millennia, and have gained immense success in understanding many aspects of the universe. The universe is astounding, and these five mind-numbing theories about its vastness will grab your attention.

Black holes give birth to baby universes

Black holes are one of the most mysterious aspects of the universe that's known to us. There are a plethora of theories about how they originated, but no one exactly knows about the same. Astrophysicists believe that black holes are the reason why our universe exists. It is also believed that new universes are constantly continuing to emerge out of such black holes.

The multiverse theory

One of the most mind-boggling theories is the that of the multiverse. There are probably other universes that are parallel to our own. It is like an apartment of universes that are well connected but separate from each other. The concern remains, what happens if one of those universes doesn't stay parallel and collides with our own? Who knows, we might cease to exist.

The universe is lopsided

There are two theories that explain why the universe is asymmetrical. One states that there is an energy field warping our universe. The other theory claims that it is warped because it is bruised after bumping into another universe or other universes. The density of matter and energy appears to vary more strongly on one side of the universe as compared to the other.

The expansion rate of the universe is increasing

The universe is constantly expanding. The galaxies within the universe are perennially expanding since the Big Bang happened. The only force that must be operating is gravity, which may be working as the binding agent between the galaxies, restricting their speed. However, in 1998, contrary to this belief, astronomers found that the expansion of the universe is actually accelerating, defying the gravitational force.

We might be alone in the universe

There are probably gazillions of stars in the universe and probably more planets than stars. Yet, in all this vastness, there is only one place we know where life exists: Earth. Looking at such immeasurableness, there are immense possibilities for life on other terrestrial bodies. However, no confirmed sign of intelligent extraterrestrial life has been found. The most pertinent question remains, where are they?