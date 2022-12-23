Technology

OnePlus 11 has all ingredients of another boring Android flagship

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 23, 2022

The OnePlus 11 may arrive in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations (Photo credit: OnePlus)

Following the leaked renders, OnePlus has finally revealed the first official look of its upcoming numbered series model, the OnePlus 11. The teaser confirms that the device will arrive in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colors. It also reveals the handset's Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup and the iconic Alert Slider, both of which were absent on the last-generation model, the OnePlus 10T.

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus 11 has been the subject of rumors and tip-offs for a while now. From what we know so far, it will be yet another mainstream Andriod flagship with Qualcomm's latest flagship processor and some features that have rather become pedestrian.

OnePlus—once a crowd-favorite brand—has seemingly lost its mojo. Where is innovation? In bringing back the Alert Slider and tweaking the rear camera design?

Like several others, OnePlus 11 will sport a 120Hz screen

The OnePlus 11 will likely sport a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an in-screen fingerprint reader, slim bezels, and curved edges. It will get a ceramic/glass body, an Alert Slider, and a Hasselblad-branded circular rear camera setup melting into the aluminum frame. The device will flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will get a 32MP telephoto camera with OIS

Based on a recent tip-off, the OnePlus 11 will feature a 50MP IMX890 main lens, a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP IMX709 telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom. On the front, the phone will pack a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage are expected

The OnePlus 11 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which may come paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device will be shipped with Android 13-based OxygenOS. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. Connectivity standards will likely include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The device will debut on February 7, 2023

The OnePlus 11 will launch in India on February 7 via the brand's 'Cloud 11' event, which will be held in New Delhi. The handset will also be released in the global markets on the same day. In India, it is expected to start at around Rs. 70,000. At the launch, we will also witness the debut of the Buds Pro 2.