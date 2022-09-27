Technology

ZTE Axon 30S with 120Hz OLED screen, under-display camera unveiled

ZTE Axon 30S with 120Hz OLED screen, under-display camera unveiled

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 27, 2022, 03:15 am 2 min read

ZTE Axon 30S has a 16MP under-display front camera (Photo credit: ZTE)

Chinese tech giant ZTE has unveiled its latest mid-range smartphone, dubbed the Axon 30S, in its home country. The sales of the device began on Monday. It is not clear when the smartphone would make its way to India. As for the key highlights, the handset features a 6.92-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 64MP main camera, and a 4,200mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

ZTE has raised a few eyebrows with the release of the latest Axon 30S smartphone since the Axon 40 model has already been introduced in the market.

The former Axon 30 version and the new Axon 30S model do not have profound differences when it comes to design. The only prominent upgrade is in terms of software.

Design and display The handset features a 120Hz OLED display

ZTE Axon 30S features an all-screen design with the fingerprint scanner and selfie camera concealed behind the display and slim bezels. On the rear, it sports a vertically-stacked camera module. The smartphone bears a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) 10-bit OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is available in Black and Blue shades.

Information The device sports a 16MP under-display selfie camera

ZTE Axon 30S flaunts a quad camera module comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it gets a 16MP under-display camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip

ZTE Axon 30S is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based MyOS 12 and draws power from a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information ZTE Axon 30S: Pricing and availability

ZTE Axon 30S is priced at CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 12GB/256GB model carries a price tag of CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 25,000). There is no official information regarding the release of the smartphone in international markets.