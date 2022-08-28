Technology

OnePlus Nord wired earphones launched; sale from September 1

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 28, 2022, 09:41 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones are compatible with 3.5mm audio connectors

OnePlus has introduced its Nord-branded wired earphones in India. They bear an IPX4-rated build along with 9.2mm drivers, an inline mic, media control buttons, and 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity. The audio wearable equipment is offered at a pocket-friendly price tag of Rs. 799 in the country. The earphones will be available for purchase via the brand's official e-store and Amazon starting September 1.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus has expanded its product range under the Nord branding in India.

The first-ever Nord-branded wired earphones have now made their debut here after being introduced in Europe.

These earphones compete against the sub-Rs. 1,000 offerings from boAt, Noise, and more.

They are designed for users looking for an affordable wearable audio device for use with mobile phones and laptops.

Design The earphones have a Bullets Wireless Z-like design

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones borrow design cues from the critically-acclaimed Bullets Wireless Z, with a smooth black finish and striking red audio increase/decrease symbols. They bear IPX4 water resistance, meaning prevention from splashes and light rain. The earphones come with three interchangeable pairs of silicon tips that allow users customization and ensure a comfortable fit along with an immersive listening experience.

Internals They offer an in-line microphone

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones house 9.2mm dynamic drivers along with a 0.42cc sound cavity. They are equipped with a magnet on their backside, which ensures portability and a hassle-free experience. Upon clipping them together, the audio simply pauses. The earphones are equipped with a control panel that packs an in-line microphone along with physical controls for calls, media playback, and activating voice assistant.

Information OnePlus Nord wired earphones: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones bear a price tag of Rs. 799 in India, which is almost half their European pricing at €19.99 (nearly Rs. 1,593). They will be up for grabs starting September 1 via the official OnePlus e-store and Amazon.