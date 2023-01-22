Technology

iQOO 11 v/s OnePlus 11: Which one offers more value?

The iQOO 11 and OnePlus 11 boot Android 13-based custom skin

In India, iQOO has set the bar for 2023 with its latest flagship phone, iQOO 11. Now, OnePlus is all set to spoil the party for the brand, with its OnePlus 11, which was recently launched in China. Both iQOO and OnePlus models pack Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset along with plenty of new-age features. However, which one really stands out? Let's have a look.

The OnePlus 11 has a curved screen

The iQOO 11 offers a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, proportional bezels, aviation-grade aluminum frame, and an under-display fingerprint reader. It gets a glass or leather back, along with triple cameras. OnePlus 11 sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a curved screen, slim bezels, an aluminum frame, an Alert Slider, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has a glass back and a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup.

The iQOO 11 boasts 1,800-nits of peak brightness

The iQOO boasts a 6.78-inch 2K (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO 4.0 E6 AMOLED panel with 1-120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,800-nits of maximum brightness, and 1,440Hz PWM Dimming. The OnePlus 11 offers a 6.7-inch 2K (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 3.0 Samsung AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. Both are protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

The OnePlus 11 packs a 48MP ultra-wide camera

The iQOO 11 flaunts a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) Samsung GN5 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 13MP (f/2.46) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The OnePlus 11 features a Hasselblad-tuned setup with a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX890 main, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 32MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. Both offer a 16MP (f/2.45, f/2.4) front-facing camera.

The devices are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The iQOO 11 and OnePlus 11 house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. In India, iQOO 11 is offered in 8GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB configurations. OnePlus 11 in China comes in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB variants. The iQOO and OnePlus counterparts pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W and 100W fast-charging, respectively. Both include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

The iQOO 11 gets dual X-axis linear motors for haptics

The iQOO 11 is equipped with Vivo's V2 chip for enhanced gaming and imaging. It gets a 4,013mm² of VC Liquid cooling area, and dual X-axis linear motors. The OnePlus 11 features a custom 'Graphics Engine' for improving gaming/image quality. It gets 3,685mm² of VC Liquid cooling area and uses the world's first bionic vibrating motor with 602mm³ volume. Both devices offer dual speakers.

What is the cost of these smartphones?

The iQOO 11 is available in 8GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB configurations which are priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999, respectively. HDFC cardholders can avail Rs. 5,000 instant discount on the device. The OnePlus 11 costs CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs. 48,095) for its 12GB/256GB model. It costs CNY 4,399 (around Rs. 52,895) and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 58,999) for its 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB units, respectively.

iQOO 11 v/s OnePlus 11: Which is better?

There are various reasons to consider the all-rounder iQOO 11. It packs a better display with higher brightness, a dedicated chip for gaming/imaging, and faster charging. Its aggressive pricing is the cherry on the top. However, the OnePlus 11 looks more like a camera-oriented smartphone. Though it has some notable specs, the kind of reception it gets, depends on its pricing.