iQOO 11 now leads AnTuTu benchmark; surpasses ROG Phone 6

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 17, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

The AnTuTu scores for the iQOO 11 have been revealed. According to MySmartPrice, the device has managed to score 13,23,820 points on the benchmarking platform, in a combined result of the CPU, GPU, and other metrics. This score has surpassed the ASUS ROG Phone 6 (at 11,17,968 points), by more than 2,00,000 points. Let's have a detailed look at the performance of the device.

For four consecutive months, the ROG Phone 6 has been the best-performing device on AnTuTu.

Now, the recently launched iQOO 11 seems to have taken the lead, with its impressive CPU, GPU, and RAM performance, along with UX improvements.

The iQOO 11 is set to launch in India next month. It may complicate things for the ROG Phone 6, which was recently made available.

iQOO 11 has received 6,07,822 points in the GPU performance

The iQOO 11 has managed to obtain an overall score of 13,23,820 points on AnTuTu. The device has scored 2,70,987 points in the CPU test, and 6,07,822 points in the GPU performance. This is most likely the result of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the device. Furthermore, the handset has received 2,44,782 and 2,00,229 points for RAM evaluation and user experience, respectively.

AnTuTu is a known benchmarking platform that assesses a device's scores by adding the performance points of the processor and other hardware. For each test conducted, a numerical score is assigned to the handset. From these scores, the device's final points are calculated.

The iQOO 11 sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim and symmetrical bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a glass back and a triple camera arrangement. The device packs a 6.78-inch 2K (1440x3200 pixels) LPTO 4.0 E6 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,800-nits of peak brightness, and 1,440Hz PWM Dimming.

It features a 50MP primary camera with OIS

In the rear camera department, the iQOO 11 gets a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) Samsung GN5 main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 13MP (f/2.46) telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

The device packs up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage

The iQOO 11 houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset boots Android 13-based OriginOS. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

iQOO 11 is launching in India on January 10

The iQOO 11 is currently available in China. Its price and availability details in India will be revealed upon its launch, which is set for January 10 via Amazon. For reference, the device starts at CNY 3,799 (nearly Rs. 45,100) for its 8GB/128GB configuration.