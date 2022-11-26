Technology

ASUS ROG Phone 6's India sale begins: Should you buy?

ASUS ROG Phone 6 series comes with IPX4-rated splash resistance (Photo credit: ASUS)

Nearly five months after their debut, ASUS ROG Phone 6 and the 6 Pro are now up for grabs in India via Vijay Sales. The former bears a price tag of Rs. 71,999 for its 12GB/256GB configuration, whereas the Pro model costs Rs. 89,999 for its sole 18GB/512GB variant. Both phones boast a futuristic design with gaming-focused features. However, should you consider one?

ROG Phone 6 series: Let's recall the specifications

The ROG Phone 6 series models sport slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the standard Phone 6 gets Aura RGB lighting, whereas the 6 Pro flaunts an RGB Vision display. The devices feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch response rate, 1,200-nits maximum brightness, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The smartphones offer a 50MP main camera

The ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro get a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP main sensor, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro snapper. On the front, the devices offer a 12MP selfie camera.

A 6,000mAh battery fuels the handsets

The ROG Phone 6 series houses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which comes paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handsets are shipped with Android 12-based ROG UI. They pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pricing, offers, and availability details of the devices

In India, the ROG Phone 6 is priced at Rs. 71,999 for its 12GB/256GB variant, whereas the 6 Pro costs Rs. 89,999 for its lone 18GB/512GB configuration. The devices are available via Vijay Sales, with up to Rs. 2,500 discount on select bank cards.

Should you buy an ROG Phone 6 series model?

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro are gaming-focused smartphones with an industry-leading high refresh rate screen, ultrasonic sensors, fast touch sampling rate, X-axis linear motor, new-age RAM and storage, and a long-lasting battery with fast charging capability. If you have been looking for a high-end gaming phone, an ROG Phone 6 model will indeed be a great buy.