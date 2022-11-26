Technology

A 65-foot asteroid is approaching Earth today, says NASA

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 26, 2022, 04:44 pm 2 min read

The asteroid 2022 UD72 is moving at a speed of 15,408km/h (Photo credit: NASA)

A 65 feet wide asteroid, dubbed 2022 UD72, is traveling toward Earth. According to NASA, it will come dangerously close to our planet on Saturday (November 26). The rock from outer space is hurtling toward us at 15,408km/h, and it will approach us at nearly four million kilometers. The space agency is closely monitoring the asteroid's trajectory until it makes a safe passage.

Why does this story matter?

Asteroid collisions can be hazardous. They can cause a number of different effects, ranging from alterations in the climate to the extinction of an entire race.

Space rocks can drastically alter life on Earth and pose a serious threat to us. Hence, there must be some way to prevent them from striking us.

Fortunately, NASA is involved in researching various asteroid collision prevention strategies.

2022 UD72 is moving at 15,408km/h

The asteroid 2022 UD72 was first discovered this year in October. NASA has added it to the database of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). The space agency has disclosed that the rock is moving at a speed of 15,408km/h. NASA's planetary defense system is continuously tracking the movement of the asteroid. It will be monitored until it passes by us safely.

It will approach us at nearly 4 million km

Typically, any object within 7.4 million km of Earth is deemed to be "potentially hazardous." The asteroid 2022 UD72 will pass our planet in perilous proximity. It will approach us at a distance close to just four million kilometers. NASA estimates that despite being so close to us, the space rock will pass by safely. However, unforeseen last-minute deflections may alter its course.

NASA is researching asteroid strike prevention measures

NASA continuously tracks the movement of near-Earth objects (NEOs) with the prowess of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) telescope. The organization has so far gathered information on nearly 20,000 asteroids. Additionally, the space agency is researching more on space rocks within the inner circle of the solar system and how to prevent them from striking our world.